The Hindu Young World quiz on February 4

Madurai

The 20th edition of the The Hindu Young World Quiz, one of the longest-running school quizzes, will be held in Madurai on February 4 at the Hatsun Auditorium, Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The quiz will be conducted in two categories: junior (Classes 4 to 6) and senior (Classes 7 to 9).

Each team can consist of two students from the same category and same school. Any number of teams from each school can participate in the quiz.

Online registration for the quiz will close on February 3. Students must pay a fee of ₹200 per team and can register online at www.thehindu.com/ywquiz. Spot registration is available for both quizzes.

While the junior quiz will begin at 10 a.m., for the seniors it will take place at 2 p.m. The final round will also have audience prizes for instant questions.

Students should bring their school identity cards or a letter from the school principal mentioning their classes. They must also write a preliminary round before qualifying to the finals.

The quiz is presented by Canara Bank and powered by LIC. The education partner is Amrita School of Engineering, Coimbatore, and regional sponsor is Hitech Arai Private Limited and FITGEE.