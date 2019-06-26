The Hindu Our State Our Taste contest on June 29

The second edition of The Hindu Our State Our Taste, a journey to identify the master chef of Tamil Nadu, is to be held in Madurai and Dindigul this month-end.

The contest, which aims to celebrate the versatility of Tamil cuisine, its tradition and culture, is conducted in two phases. The preliminary round is held in 15 places across the State and the final will be conducted in Chennai in August. The winner of the preliminary round will represent the city in the final.

Entry is free for the contest for which renowned chef Damu will be the judge. Participants can register themselves at www.thehindu.com/ osot2019 or send SMS with name<space>city<space>name of the dish to 97100 11222 or WhatsApp 97100 11222 or call 97100 11222.

Participants have to cook their favourite dish that represents the flavour of Tamil Nadu at home and bring it to the venue.

The dish can be vegetarian or non-vegetarian; starter, main course, snack or dessert. A panel of judges headed by Mr. Damu will select the three best cooks from each city for the grand cook off in Chennai. Dishes cooked using RKG ghee, Savorit, Naga food products or Fortune foods will gain extra points.

The top three winners of the final will get cash awards amounting to ₹two lakh. First prize: ₹one lakh; second prize: ₹60, 000 and third prize: ₹40, 000. Every regional winner will take home Vidiem products worth ₹20, 000. First prize: ₹10, 000; second prize: ₹6,000 and third prize: ₹4,000.

The regional event will be conducted at JC Residency, Lady Doak College Road, Madurai, on June 29 and at Parson Court, 85 Mengles Road, Dindigul, on June 30. It will start at 10 a.m. on both days.

The tile sponsor of the contest is Vidiem Kitchen Appliances. It is powered by Savorit and RKG Ghee and co-powered by Fortune Sunflower Oil.

The associate sponsor is Naga Food Products; taste partner: Everest Masala; asafoetida partner: Laljee Godhoo and Company; media partner: Hindu Tamil Thisai; news channel partner: News 18 Tamil; magazine partner: Aval Vikatan; TV partner: Zee Tamil; beverage partner: Organa Natural Juices; refreshment partner: A2B Sweets and Snacks.

More details about the event can be had from 97100 11222 or 6383357778.