The Hindu ‘Maya Kannan’ - Janmashtami contest 2024

Updated - August 26, 2024 07:58 pm IST

Published - August 26, 2024 07:56 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Hindu Downtown is conducting ‘Maya Kannan’ – Janmashtami Contest 2024, an exclusive contest to bring back the festive spirit to our neighbourhood and rejoice the birth of Lord Sri Krishna in the form of your little ones.

This contest is for children in the age of 3-8 years, who must dress up as little Sri Krishna or Radha and perform by either dancing, singing or reciting slokas in His praise.

The title partner for the event is Gopuram Turmeric Powder & Kumkum, co-presented by Mangaldeep Premium Quality Incense and gift sponsors are Aachi Masala, Medimix, and P.S. Tamarind.

To register and participate, scan the QR code given or visit https://newsth.live/MYK2024MR. Upload a 1–2 minute video and picture of your kids’ performance as Sri Krishna or Radha to our microsite. For further queries, you may reach out to +91 9841298938 / 8148748183.

