‘The Hindu in School’ programme launched

Special Correspondent
August 16, 2022 18:25 IST

Collector V Vishnu inaugurating The Hindu in School programme at a school at Meenakshipuram in Tirunelveli on Tuesday.

TIRUNELVELI

Collector V. Vishnu launched the ‘The Hindu in School’ programme at Meenakshipuram Government Higher Secondary here on Tuesday.

Ten government high and higher secondary schools will receive 10 free copies each for 100 days under this programme, being presented by the district administration and Muthamizh Public School, Tirunelveli. These specially edited and designed six-page all-colour student-centric editions with bigger photos will have numerous stories and news improving reading habit among the students.

He launched the scheme and lauded the ethical and uncompromising journalism being strictly followed by ‘The Hindu’ ever since its inception and the role of the daily in nourishing the students’ competence in English and strengthening their vocabulary.

“If you can dedicate a decent time to read ‘The Hindu’ everyday, it will automatically prepare you to crack any competitive examination you face in your life. So, we’ve introduced this newspaper to you at the school level,” he said.

Correspondent of Muthamizh Public School Amaravel Babu, Chief Educational Officer Subhashini, headmistress Mabel Rani, Tirunelveli corporation councillor Sudha and teachers participated in the event.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
