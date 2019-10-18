The Hindu In School chess competitions begin today

‘The Hindu In School’ chess competitions 2019 will be held at Sadakkathullah Appa College at Rahmath Nagar in Palayamkottai on Saturday.

Boys and girls under the age of 10, 13 and 15 may participate in the chess competition being organised jointly with JSW Steel Coated Products Limited, the title sponsor of the event.

Aspiring boys and girls can register their names at the venue also at 8.30 a.m. sharp.

Students who have registered online should bring the print out of the confirmation mail received from The Hindu.

They should also bring their school identity card.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Tirunelveli City, S. Saravanan will inaugurate the competition and prize distribution to winners will be held at 5 p.m.

Esaki Vidyaashram, Tenkasi is the regional partner of the event.

Sadakkathullah Appa College is the venue partner of the competition.

For more information on the chess competition, players may contact B. Saravanan at 99432 82026.