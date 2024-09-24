ADVERTISEMENT

The Hindu felicitates winners of ‘Maya Kannan’ – Janmashtami Contest 2024

Published - September 24, 2024 09:15 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Winners of ‘Maya Kannan – Janmashtami Contest 2024’ event organised by The Hindu in Madurai.

The Hindu organised ‘Maya Kannan’ – Janmashtami Contest 2024 for children from three to eight years of age, in keeping with the festive spirit of the season.

The children dressed up as Lord Krishna and Radha performed dances and sang and recited slokas in praise of the Lord. The contest had a huge response from the readers and about 300 children participated from Madurai. The 14 winners were felicitated on September 20.

The winner from Madurai was V. Shriganesh. Dharshinisrimathi was the first runner-up, followed by G. Reshmithamathi and J. Niranjana as the second and the third runner-ups, respectively.

The title partner for the event was Gopuram Turmeric Powder and Kumkum, and the event was co-presented by ITC Mangaldeep Premium Quality Incense. The sponsors for the gifts were Aachi Masala, Medimix and P.S. Tamarind.

