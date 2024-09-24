The Hindu felicitates winners of ‘Maya Kannan’ – Janmashtami Contest 2024

The Hindu organised ‘Maya Kannan’ – Janmashtami Contest 2024 for children from three to eight years of age, in keeping with the festive spirit of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The children dressed up as Lord Krishna and Radha performed dances and sang and recited slokas in praise of the Lord. The contest had a huge response from the readers and about 300 children participated from Madurai. The 14 winners were felicitated on September 20.

The winner from Madurai was V. Shriganesh. Dharshinisrimathi was the first runner-up, followed by G. Reshmithamathi and J. Niranjana as the second and the third runner-ups, respectively.

The title partner for the event was Gopuram Turmeric Powder and Kumkum, and the event was co-presented by ITC Mangaldeep Premium Quality Incense. The sponsors for the gifts were Aachi Masala, Medimix and P.S. Tamarind.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.