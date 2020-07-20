The Hindu Education Plus webinar on July 22

Madurai

The final webinar in the series of The Hindu Education Plus career counselling will focus on ‘Nurturing the Innovation Potential of Research for Students’ between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. on July 22.

The webinar series, presented by SRM Institute of Science and Technology, envisages discussions on a range of topics, including engineering, medicine, humanities and social sciences, and sciences.

The speakers are Dr. T. Ramasami, the Nayudamma-Abdul Wahid Chair Professor at the Department of Leather Technology at Anna University, Chennai, and former Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, Government of India;

Dr. K. Ramaswamy, Director of Faculty and Academics, SRM Institute of Science and Technology; Dr. Leena Chandran Wadia, Senior Fellow at the Observer Research Foundation, Mumbai; and Dr. R. Ramanujam, Professor of Theoretical Computer Science, The Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai.

Aspiring participants can register online at https://bit.ly/396IYcU or scan the QR code.