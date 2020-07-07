The Hindu Education Plus webinar on July 11

Madurai

The third webinar in the series of The Hindu Education Plus career counselling will focus on the impact of COVID-19 and psychological situations between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. on July 11.

The webinar series, presented by SRM Institute of Science and Technology, envisages discussions on topics, including engineering, medicine, humanities and social sciences, and sciences.

The line-up of speakers for the third webinar comprises of Dr. Ravikumar Arunachalam, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Medical and Health Sciences, SRM Institute of Science and Technology; and Dr. M. Thirunavukarasu, Professor and Head of the Department of Psychiatry, SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre.

Dr. Lakshmi Vijayakumar, who is the founder of SNEHA, a Chennai-based NGO for the prevention of suicide, and Head, Department of Psychiatry, Voluntary Health Services, Adyar, Chennai, is another speaker.

Subhashini Gopal, a psychologist who has been working with Schizophrenia Research Foundation (SCARF) for the past 15 years and also practises as part-time psychologist at Sundaram Medical Foundation, Anna Nagar, Chennai, will be the last speaker.

Aspiring participants can register online at https://bit.ly/2Z3wuPS or scan the QR code.