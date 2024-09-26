Aiming high and hard work would positively help aspirants to achieve their goals to enter the civil services, said Department of Income Tax (Madurai and Tirunelveli) Deputy Director A. Govindaraj here on Thursday.

Speaking at the launch of The Hindu Civil Service Aspirants Club at Nadar Mahajana Sangam S. Vellaichamy Nadar College, in association with Shankar IAS Academy, he said that sustained efforts were mandatory to reach the pinnacle.

An alumnus of the college, Mr. Govindaraj recalled his student days and urged the aspirants to be focused and prepare with utmost seriousness. During an interactive session, he clarified the doubts raised by the participants and also shared a few of his experiences in preparing for the civil services which got him the IRS (Indian Revenue Service).

Shankar IAS Academy Branch Head Arjun Nathan spoke about the methodology and preparation mode with the students, and about the optional subjects.

R. Sundar, correspondent and secretary; S. Ramamoorthy, Principal (incharge); P. Srithar, Director (SF), J. Fredrick, Head, Department of Economics; and R. P. Mahesh, Head, Department of Information Technology, were present. The Hindu group donated UPSC–oriented books worth ₹30,000 to the college library.

