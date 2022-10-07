The future looks promising for cancer treatment in India, says expert

‘Organ preservation surgery is possible with targeted radiotherapy and chemotherapy where the particular cell is curbed from multiplication to keep the organ intact’

There used to be a time when organ affected by cancer was removed, the jaw or breast, for instance. “Now, organ preservation surgery is possible with targeted radiotherapy and chemotherapy where the particular cell is curbed from multiplication to keep the organ intact which is a huge step forward,” said Anil K. D’Cruz, the first Indian to be directly elected as president of Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) for 2020-2022.

Talking to The Hindu in Madurai on major advancements in cancer treatment, on the sidelines of 35th National Conference of Indian Association of Surgical Oncology – IASO NATCON 2022, Dr. D’Cruz said that robotics played a role in head and neck surgery to treat certain types of cancer in the U.S. and in some other countries. “Robots can perform seven different movements which a human hand cannot, and its increasing use in healthcare is inevitable,” he said.

Improving the outcome, decreasing toxicity and reasonable quality of life through laparoscopic surgeries and targeted chemotherapy and radiotherapy - this is how cancer treatment has transformed in the last 30 years in India.

On UICC’s initiative, Access to Oncology Medicines (ATOM), he said it was conceptualised to bring multiple stakeholders to the table in making cancer medicines affordable and accessible to the common man, especially in a holistic approach to Indians.

Marching ahead

Ashok Mehta, founder secretary, IASO, who spoke at the inauguration of the conference, said that as a young nation, India was marching towards advancement in treating cancer.

He traced the history since the 1950s of how India equipped itself in treating cancer effectively. He spoke of what went behind the first-ever Continuous Medical Education (CME) held in Ahmedabad. “There used to be times when I sent my patient from Mumbai to Chennai, where the first CT machine was available. Now the technology has expanded multifold,” he noted.

A souvenir of the conference was released and the first copy was received by Rajendra Toprani, president, IASO.

Government Rajaji Hospital Dean A. Rathinavel said the Department of Surgical Oncology, Madurai Medical College (MMC), which is one of the organisers, performs around 900 surgeries while treating around 3,000 patients every year. “MMC has the privilege of being the only organiser to have hosted the conference for the second time,” said B.K.C. Mohan Prasad, organising chairman.

Courtyard by Marriott is hosting the four-day event.