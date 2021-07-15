The American College celebrates as N. Sankaraiah turns100

Madurai

15 July 2021 19:44 IST

The American College celebrated the 100th birthday of CPI (M) leader and freedom fighter N. Sankaraiah- an alumnus of the college – through a virtual platform on Thursday.

Madurai Member of Parliament Su. Venkatesan said that Mr. Sankaraiah’s career proved that a politician can be honest and can work for the public cause. Mr. Sankaraiah strived to attain an equal society without discrimination in India. He is one of the remarkable leaders of the State, Mr. Venkatesan said and praised the college for celebrating the 100th birthday of its former student.

Advertising

Advertising

Food and Civil Supplies Minister R. Sakkarapani said that Mr. Sankaraiah, during his tenure as an MLA, had spoken for the public cause in the Legislative Assembly. N. Nanmaran, a former CPI (M) MLA, praised Mr. Sankaraiah for his exemplary skills.

The American College Principal M. Davamani Christober said that Mr. Sankaraiah had studied History in the college in 1937. “Although there were several challenges, he successfully led the college students’ union,” said Mr. Christober. But he could not write his final exams as he was in jail. He was one of the most accomplished alumni of the college, he added.