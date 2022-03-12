Thathaneri cremation ground suffers from wild growth of karuvelam trees

The growth of karuvelam trees at the Thathaneri cremation ground in Madurai causes hardship to workers. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

The Thathaneri cremation ground, maintained by the Madurai Corporation, witnesses wild growth of Prosopsis juliflora (seemai karuvelam) and needs maintenance, according to the workers.

Unhygienic conditions with rags and garbage dumped in corners, open defecation, stray cattle roaming about, are a constant sight except for a few days after infrequent clean-up drives at the ground that runs round the clock.

“It’s been six months since the ground was spruced up by the Corporation,” said an undertaker who didn’t want to be named.

“Oftentimes, the duty of clearing up the rudely grown weeds falls on the workers,” he said. We had had encounters with snakes and other reptiles that make our job at night difficult, he added.

A few parts of the compound wall was damaged, and chunks of the compound wall were never built paving way for easy entrance by antisocial elements at night.

“Mostly men who are often armed with machetes and are drunk use the open ground to relieve themselves. We have no choice but to avoid dealing with them at odd hours,” said a worker who sought anonymity.

CCTV cameras must be installed to monitor the ground round the clock to keep antisocial elements at bay, said another worker.

According to social worker V. P. Manigandan, who helps in the last rites of abandoned elders, the wild growth of karuvelam shrubs at the burial ground makes it difficult to bury bodies.

Due to poor maintenance, these weeds shoot up frequently shrinking the area of usage at the ground, he added. “The primary root has to be dug out using an earth mover or manually which will prevent further growth before summer rains commence,” he said.

The workers also complain of lack of lighting in areas beyond the sheds.

“There is only one floodlight that doesn’t cover the other half of the ground, making it difficult for the workers to bury bodies at night,” said a worker.

At one side of the ground, drainage leaks from residential compounds have formed a puddle adding to the stench in the area.

“A team of sanitary workers of Madurai Corporation must be deployed to regularly clean the premises,” said Mr. Manigandan.

When contacted, Corporation Commissioner K.P. Karthikeyan said, “As and when we are informed of issues at the ground, we have taken measures to set them right. Similarly steps will be taken to remove the wild growth of karuvelam trees at the earliest.”