Thatchanallur Zone office moves to main office premises

11 November 2020 19:23 IST

TIRUNELVELI

The Thatchanallur Zone Office of Tirunelveli Corporation has been shifted to the main office premises on the S.N. High Road as Smart City project work has been started on the zone office premises.

In a statement, Corporation Commissioner G. Kannan said the Thatchanallur Zone Office of Tirunelveli Corporation behind Arasan Bakery has been shifted temporarily to the Corporation’s Central Office premises opposite the Exhibition Grounds in the wake of ‘Smart City’ project being implemented there.

Hence, residents living in Thatchanallur Zone may come to the Left Block of the Corporation Central Office to pay their property, water and profession tax and underground drainage charges and get the computerised receipts, Mr. Kannan said.