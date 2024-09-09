Tharuvaikulam villagers condemn Central, State ‘inaction’ in securing release of 22 fishermen, two boats from Sri Lanka

Condemning the ‘inaction’ of the State and the Centre in ensuring the early release of two mechanised boats and 22 Tharuvaikulam fishermen from Sri Lanka, residents of the coastal village observed a fast on Monday.

Over 700 villagers, including Rev. Fr. Vincent, parish priest of Tharuvaikulam, participated in the fast organised near St. Michael’s Church.

When the mechanised boats, owned by J. Antony Then Danila of Tharuvaikulam and R. Antony Maharaja, also from the same village, were going towards international waters via the neutral boundary close to Sri Lanka, the boats drifted towards Sri Lankan waters due to strong currents and inclement weather. Subsequently, the Sri Lankan navy apprehended the boats on August 5 with 22 fishermen.

Even though the fishermen submitted petitions to the district administration, Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Anita R. Radhakrishnan, there was no sign of the fishermen and the boats getting released by Sri Lanka. Instead, a court in Sri Lanka slapped a fine of ₹42 lakh on 12 fishermen of one of the two detained boats even as the case against the fishermen of the second boat would come up for hearing on Tuesday (September 10). Hence, the Tharuvaikulam villagers observed a fast on Monday.

Former Ministers ‘Kadambur’ C. Raju, S.P. Shanmuganathan and S.T. Chellapandian also participated in the fast along with the villagers as AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had asked his partymen to join hands with Tharuvaikulam villagers in the protest for the release of the detained fishermen.

Mr. Raju said the previous AIADMK regime had provided communication gadgets to the Tharuvaikulam fishermen involved in multiday deep sea stay fishing with gillnet.

“When a Tharuvaikulam boat was detained with the fishermen in 2013 by Sri Lankan navy, then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa exerted pressure on the Centre to secure the safe release of the boat with the fishermen within a week. Now, no action has been taken by the State and the Central Governments even after 35 days. Hence, Mr. Palaniswami asked us to meet the Tharuvaikulam fishermen and we met Tharuvaikulam fishermen on August 10 last. We will be with them till the 2 boats with 22 fishermen are released from Sri Lanka,” said Mr. Raju.

The families of the detained fishermen which had lost their livelihood had not been given any assistance by the State Government, he said.

“When the Tharuvaikulam fishermen were detained with two boats on August 5, the Parliamentary session was going on. The DMK and its allies, having 39 MPs, could have forced the Lok Sabha to discuss the issue. If the Tamil Nadu MPs had raised the issue, the Union Government might have contacted the Sri Lankan authorities to get the safe release of the fishermen. Since the MPs from Tamil Nadu miserably failed to raise the issue, the fishermen are languishing in Sri Lankan jail,” Mr. Raju said.

He added that retrieval of Katchatheevu alone would be the only and permanent solution to stop the detention of fishermen from Tamil Nadu.