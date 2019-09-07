Tharuvaikulam likely to get a stadium at a cost of ₹1.5 crore

The coastal hamlet of Tharuvaikulam, which has produced outstanding national-level volleyball players in the past and is developing good number of boys and girls in the sport, is likely to get a mini stadium in near future, thanks to the efforts of District Collector Sandeep Nanduri.

When the long-pending proposal on this project was brought to his notice during the fishermen’s grievance day meeting held here on Friday, Mr. Sandeep assured that immediate steps would be taken to clear the project.

As the fishermen’s grievance redressal meeting was conducted after a gap of 15 months following anti-Sterlite violence and police firing in May last year, the participants appealed to the Collector to organise it every month without fail. When Mr. Sandeep hinted that it would be either a bimonthly or a quarterly event, former president of Tharuvaikulam Maharajan and other fishermen urged him to conduct it every month so that the problems of the fishermen could be addressed properly within the shortest possible time without getting accumulated.

When Mr. Maharajan appealed to the Collector to clear the long-pending proposal for establishing a mini stadium at Tharuvaikulam on an outlay of ₹1.50 crore, Mr. Sandeep replied that he would look into it immediately.

“The coastal hamlet of Tharuvaikulam has produced excellent volleyball players in the past, who had played for Tamil Nadu and even represented the country. Even now, good number of boys and girls, who are representing the district and have won State-level tournaments, are being moulded in ordinary volleyball courts in the Government Higher Secondary School. If a mini stadium is constructed at Tharuvaikulam, it will produce volleyball players with excellent calibre in a sustained fashion,” Mr. Maharajan said even as the Collector acknowledged it.

“I will discuss your appeal and the proposal with the District Sports Officer and take appropriate action immediately,” Mr. Sandeep assured.

Listing out in the meeting the development projects to be implemented in the coastal hamlets of the district, Mr. Sandeep said work on constructing groyne at Periyathaazhai would be commenced shortly on an outlay of ₹30 crore and the district administration had sent a proposal to the government for constructing similar structure, costing about ₹79 crore, at Manappad for which experts from Indian Institute of Technology had completed the survey.

Moreover, Alanthalai village would also get groyne in near future as the IIT experts were conducting survey in the coastal hamlet, Mr. Sandeep informed.

Country Boat Fishermen Association president S. J. Gayes said the fisheries department officials were yet to take any action against the mechanised boats which had been constructed in violation of norms and are being hauled with engines having 450 to 500 Horse Power (HP) while the permissible level was only 250 HP. He also said the officials should take steps for getting due compensation from the mechanised boats that damage the fishnets of the country boat fishermen on high seas.

Mr. Gayes suggested that a mini harbour be created at Manappad instead of constructing groyne.

Fishermen Wellington of Veerapandianpattinam, Albert of Fatima Nagar appealed to the Collector to take steps for constructing groynes at Veerpandianpattinam and Inigo Nagar in Thoothukudi.