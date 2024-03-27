Thanga Tamil Selvan of DMK files nomination in Theni

March 27, 2024 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - THENI

The DMK candidate Thanga Tamil Selvan filed his nomination for the Theni Lok Sabha constituency before the Returning Officer R. V. Shajeevana on Wednesday.

Accompanied by Ministers I. Periasami and P. Moorthy, he filed his papers and took a pledge before the official.

Later, speaking to media persons, Mr Thanga Tamil Selvan said that he was confident of winning with a huge margin as the State government had executed very many people friendly programmes for the common man. Above all, the coalition partners were working hard and thus there was no opportunity for others.

He said that the BJP government at the Centre had done nothing for the people. The voters were looking for a change and the INDIA alliance would be the best alternative to give a stable government at the Centre.

He said that if elected, he would resolve the major issues such as the Mullaperiyar reservoir row and strengthen the dams in the larger interest of the farmers in southern districts of Tamil Nadu.

AMMK candidate

Representing the AMMK, its leader TTV Dhinakaran filed his nomination before the Returning Officer Ms Shajeevana.

Speaking to reporters, he said that the BJP, with which the AMMK had aligned, would win hands down across the country. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the only leader capable of driving the nation forward in all spheres,” he said and added that the general election was being held to the Lok Sabha and thus he was wondering what would the DMK and its allies and the AIADMK do, if at all they were elected from Tamil Nadu.

The BJP, he said, had done numerous projects including building roads, bridges and providing drinking water to the common man in the last 10 years. The country’s image had gone up manifold in the international arena.

As an MP of Periakulam (which has been renamed as Theni), Mr Dhinakaran recalled the numerous projects brought by him for the people. “ I always have a soft corner for the people of Theni... And I am here today as one among their family members of each household,” he said.

Taking a dig at the DMK and the AIADMK, he said that they both have deceived the people. Hence, the voters would and should reject them in the Lok Sabha polls.

The AMMK leader was accompanied by Theni MP Raveendranath and others. Earlier, former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam greeted Mr Dhinakaran with a shawl outside the Collectorate.

He began his electioneering from Theni by addressing the public from a specially modelled vehicle.

