Thanga Tamil Selvan is DMK candidate for Bodinayakkanur

Thanga Tamil Selvan is the DMK candidate for Bodinayakkanur Assembly constituency.

A familiar face in Theni district, he had joined the DMK recently, prior to which he was a member in the AIADMK and with the AMMK. A post-graduate, he has a strong support base among the general public which he had cultivated from the AIADMK days.

He resigned his MLA post from Andipatti Assembly in the AIADMK after Ms. Jayalalithaa wished to contest from there. The late leader Ms. Jayalalithaa had then nominated Mr Thanga Tamil Selvan as Rajya Sabha member. He was MLA from Andipatti thrice (2001, 2011 and 2016). In 2020, he was made the propaganda secretary of the DMK. He will take on the AIADMK’s O Panneerselvam.

In Cumbum Assembly Constituency, the DMK has pitted veteran politician Cumbum N Ramakrishnan. A member with the DMK since 1972, Mr. Ramakrishnan was elected to the Legislative Assembly in 1989, 2006, 2009 and 2011 respectively. A well known figure in the constituency, he has been associated for long with various service organisations and has conducted numerous medical and health camps.

Periakulam (Res) constituency has been given to the sitting MLA K. S. Saravanakumar. A businessman, he is a BE and MBA graduate. He contested in the by-poll held in 2019. In less than two years, he had been interacting with the public and getting their grievances redressed.

Andipatti Assembly ticket has again been given to sitting MLA A Maharajan. A long time member in the DMK, he was associated with the union as its chairperson. He will be contesting against his own brother A. Logirajan, who was defeated in the by-poll held in 2019.