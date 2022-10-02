Thamizhachi Thangapandian launches her works at Madurai Book Fair

Su. Venkatesan, MP, right, hands over the first copy of ‘Sottangal’ to writer Vannadasan at Madurai Book Fair 2022 on Sunday. Author Thamizhachi Thangapandian, fourth from right is seen. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Su. Venkatesan, MP, released three books penned by DMK Chennai South MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian at Madurai Book Fair on Sunday.

Speaking at the launch of the books, Mayiliragu Manasu, Man Vasam and Chottangal, she told The Hindu that the books are a compilation of essays that speaks about “my people belonging to karisal mann.” “The three books are interconnected in a way that deal with country people, their way of living, their way of dealing with issues on the go and alike. It also traces days spent in the countryside during my teenage years,” she said.

She added that it felt fitting to be releasing the books in Madurai, “a city close to my heart.”

Debate speaker Parveen Sultana quoted her favorite lines from the books while writer A. Muthukrishnan expressed his wish to write on common man’s issues like how Ms. Thangapandian does with ease. Poet and writer Manushyaputhiran, writer Vannadasan were among the other noted litterateurs present on the occasion.

An avid reader of her books, R. Sridhar from Kuchanur in Theni district said that he loves the way she paints a picture of rural folk with deep-rooted meanings.

S. Krishnakumar and S. Devaraj Pandiyan, visually impaired duo from Simmakkal, said the two followed her works closely. The books, sold in sets of three, saw a brisk sale.