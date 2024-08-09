‘Thamizh Puthalvan’ scheme launched in southern districts

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu launched ‘Tamil Pudhalvan’ scheme, which will ensure disbursal of monthly assistance of ₹1,000 to 6,361 boys pursuing their undergraduate degrees in 69 colleges after completing their schooling in government or government-aided schools in Tamil medium of instruction.

In the presence of Collector K.P. Karthikeyan, Mr. Appavu handed over debit cards to the beneficiary students in a function held at St. Xavier’s College, Palayamkottai. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Appavu said the ‘Puthumai Penn’ scheme, which was launched two years ago for giving monthly assistance of ₹1,000 to girl students for continuing undergraduate programmes in the colleges after completing their school studies from Class 6 to 12 in government and government-aided schools, had phenomenally increased enrolment of girls in colleges. In Tirunelveli district, 7,508 girls from poor families were getting the monthly assistance.

“Now, this assistance has been extended to the boys also to further increase the Gross Enrolment Ratio in higher education institutions,” Mr. Appavu said.

The Speaker also said the ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme launched for equipping graduates with employable qualities had done wonders by getting them the right employment.

In his address, the Collector recalled the scholarship he received under ‘First Graduate’ scheme when he got admission in Coimbatore Government Medical College. “After completing my MBBS with scholarship, I received Tamil Nadu Government’s assistance while preparing for UPSC main exam and interview also. My father, a farmer, allowed me to spend the scholarship for paying the fee and meeting my expenses. Those who are selected for the civil services interview are allowed to stay in ‘Tamil Nadu Illam’ in New Delhi which was very much helpful for us. Only after Tamil Nadu extended these facilities did other States followed suit. Hence, the younger generation should utilise this assistance to come up in life,” he said.

Mayor-elect G. Ramakrishnan, Palayamkottai MLA M. Abdul Wahab, Deputy Mayor K.R. Raju, chairman of district panchayat V.S.R. Jegadish, Principal of St. Xavier’s College Rev. Fr. Godwin Rufus and secretary Rev. Fr. Pushparaj were present.

Thoothukudi

In Thoothukudi, Collector G. Lakshmipathy inaugurated the scheme at a function organised at Tamil Nadu Agricultural College and Research Institute, Killikulam. A total of 4,497 boys in 58 schools will get the assistance.

“This assistance will ensure unhindered higher studies for boys from poor families in colleges, polytechnics and Industrial Training Institutes. The State government bears the entire educational expenses of government school students if they get admission in premier institutions such as IITs, NITs, etc,” he said.

Kanniyakumari

Minister for Dairy Development T. Mano Thangaraj launched the programme in Kanniyakumari district where 3,104 students in 134 colleges will receive the assistance. Collector R. Alagumeena, Corporation Commissioner Nishant Krishna, Mayor R. Magesh and others were present at the function.

Tenkasi

In Tenkasi, Collector A.K. Kamal Kishore inaugurated the programme at ICE Government Higher Secondary School.

