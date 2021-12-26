Thai Poosam festival on January 18

Devotees to be allowed; Collector reviews arrangements at Palani

The annual Thai Poosam festival at Dhandayuthapani Swami Temple at Palani will be conducted on January 18 next year, according to Dindigul Collector S. Visakan.

Chairing a meeting with officials from multiple departments on Saturday, he said the holy flag would be hoisted on January 12 at 6.45 a.m. The celestial wedding would take place on January 17 at 5 p.m.. On the following day, Thai Poosam — the highlight of the celebration — would be held followed by the Car festival at 4.45 p.m.

The float festival would be held on January 21 and the holy flag would be unfurled at 11 p.m. the same day, Mr Visakan said

Devotees would be allowed only upon adhering to COVID-19 protocol issued by the State government. Eight ticket counters would be opened them. There would be dormitory halls with bathrooms and restrooms. For those planning to take a dip at Idumban kulam, Fire and Rescue Services personnel would be posted at the spot, HR&CE Joint Comissioner N. Natarajan said.

Superintendent of Police V.R. Srinivasan said CCTV cameras in and around the temple campus and watchtowers would be installed in 12 different locations to monitor the crowd. Revenue officials, in coordination with the HR&CE department, would have a 24x7 control room for the benefit of devotees.

The padayatris, who were expected to reach out to the temple on the penultimate day (January 18), would be permitted as per the Standard Operating Procedure in force by the State government in view of the pandemic, the officials said.

District Revenue Officer V. Latha, senior officials from TNSTC, PWD, Rural Development and other departments participated in the meeting.