‘Thai Poosam’ festival draws pilgrims to Tiruchendur Temple

February 05, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Srikrishna L 2193
Thousands of devotees throng Sri Subramanian Swamy Temple at Tiruchendur at Tiruchendur on Sunday.

The Thai Poosam festival, highlight of the month-long celebrations, drew a large number of pilgrims from far and near to the famous Sri Subramanian Swamy Temple at Tiruchendur in Thoothukudi district on Sunday.

Devotees, who undertook padayatra after observing fast, arrived at the temple from towns such as Sattur, Sivakasi, Aruppukottai, Kovilpatti, Puliangudi and Tenkasi carrying milk pots and kaavadis with portraits of Lord Murugan.

The HR&CE officials led by Joint Commissioner M. Karthik said that as part of the festival, the sanctum sanctorum was opened at 1 a.m. on Sunday followed by viswaroopa darshan at 1. 30 a.m. and Udayamarthanda abishekam at 2 a.m.. Later, at 4.30 a.m., Theerthavaari was performed.

Subsequently, the deity, Alaivaiyukantha Perumal, was taken out in a car procession through Sannidhi Street, Vadakku radha veedhi and reached the Thaipoosa Mandapam, where the priests performed sayaratsha deeparadanai and at 8 p.m., the Palliarai deeparathanai was conducted amid the presence of large number of devotees.

Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan and his team supervised the bandobust arrangements.

