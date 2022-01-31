Madurai

Thai Ammavasai draws devotees from far and near

People taka a holy dip at Agnitheertham in Rameswaram on the occasion of ‘Thai Amavasai’ on Monday.   | Photo Credit: BALACHANDAR L

After two years, the devotees had the opportunity to visit the holy town here and take a dip in the sea on “Thai Ammavasai” considered to be an important day in the Hindu calendar as on this day people pay obeisance to their elders and forefathers. For the past two years due to COVID-19 induced curfew, many were unable to perform this ritual at Rameswaram.

Large number of devotees visited the famous Sri Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram on Monday and had darshan. There was a long queue at the Agni Theertham as well.

Devotees thanked the Tamil Nadu government for relaxing the COVID-19 guidelines by opening the shrines. On this important occasion, it was a blessing to perform the rituals, they added.

Police had made elaborate arrangements as the devotees had thronged the town.

However, very few were seen wearing masks properly.


