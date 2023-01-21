ADVERTISEMENT

Thai Amavasai prayers offered

January 21, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Large number of pilgrims thronged Kurukkuthirai Thamirabarani river for Thai Amavasai. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

Thousands of people offered special prayers and other rituals in memory of their ancestors on ThaiAmavasai on Saturday along the Thamirabarani water course and beaches of Tirunelveli. In memory of departed ancestors, parents and siblings, special prayers, rituals and offerings were made on ThaiAmavasai to rest the souls in peace and seek their blessings. After taking a holy dip in the Thamirabarani, the public offered the special prayers and the rituals. Similar prayers were offered along the seashore in Kanniyakumari and Thoothukudi districts where thousands of people gathered on the occasion.

