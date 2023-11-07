Thachanallur caste atrocity | Team of National Commission for Scheduled Castes visits assaulted SC youths in Tirunelveli

November 07, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Representatives of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, including its Director, on Tuesday met the two Scheduled Caste youths who were assaulted by a group of intermediate caste youth at Thachanallur in Tiruneveli district. The intermediate caste youth humiliated the Scheduled Caste youths by urinating on them on October 30.

The victims, Mariappan and Manoj Kumar, both from Manimurtheeswaram, were assaulted by a group of inebriated men. The accused allegedly stripped the victims and urinated on them before snatching their mobile phones and ₹5,000 in cash. The victims are undergoing treatment for the injuries they suffered in the attack,

Commission Director Ravi Varman visited the spot and met the victims at the TVMCH. “We met the family members of the victims and doctors of the TVMCH to ascertain the treatment being given to them. We have asked the district authorities to extend all possible help to them. The State government has taken due action against the assailants. We will submit our report to the Commission shortly,” Mr. Varman said.

He met District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan and Tirunelveli Commissioner of Police Mageshwari at the Collectorate and asked them to create awareness among students and teachers in colleges and schools against untouchability.

Sub-collector of Cheranmahadevi Mohammed Shabbir Alam and District Revenue Officer M. Suganya were present.

