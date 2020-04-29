Madurai

Textile shop violating curfew order sealed

Aruppukottai

Over 1,000 litres of edible oil was seized during a routine check conducted by Essential Commodity Monitoring Committee at Kariyapatti on Wednesday.

The team, led by Food Safety Officer, N. Mohammed Ismail Kasim, inspected 17 shops on Main Road.

The officials also seized food items like applams and snacks that had contained unauthorized colouring matters. Such 45 kg of food items was destroyed.

The officials found that banned plastic bags were also still available in the shops and seized around 25 kg of plastic bags. The oil and bags were kept in Taluk office.

Meanwhile, a team of officials, led by Aruppukottai Tahsilder, Palanisamy, raided a textile shop on the Main Bazaar that was kept open violating the curfew order.

Only shops that sell essential goods were allowed to be kept open and do business.

When the officials entered the shop, they found some 30 people, including customers, inside the shop. A group of people had come out to buy silk saris for a marriage function.

The shop was locked and sealed by the revenue officials.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 29, 2020 8:01:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/textile-shop-violating-curfew-order-sealed/article31464709.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY