Textile shop violating curfew order sealed

Aruppukottai

Over 1,000 litres of edible oil was seized during a routine check conducted by Essential Commodity Monitoring Committee at Kariyapatti on Wednesday.

The team, led by Food Safety Officer, N. Mohammed Ismail Kasim, inspected 17 shops on Main Road.

The officials also seized food items like applams and snacks that had contained unauthorized colouring matters. Such 45 kg of food items was destroyed.

The officials found that banned plastic bags were also still available in the shops and seized around 25 kg of plastic bags. The oil and bags were kept in Taluk office.

Meanwhile, a team of officials, led by Aruppukottai Tahsilder, Palanisamy, raided a textile shop on the Main Bazaar that was kept open violating the curfew order.

Only shops that sell essential goods were allowed to be kept open and do business.

When the officials entered the shop, they found some 30 people, including customers, inside the shop. A group of people had come out to buy silk saris for a marriage function.

The shop was locked and sealed by the revenue officials.