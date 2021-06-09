Textile shop sealed in Karaikudi

09 June 2021 21:04 IST

KARAIKUDI

A textile shop on the Sekkalai Road here was sealed by municipal authorities under the Disaster Management Act here on Wednesday.

The authorities visited the shop and found that they were operating by allowing customers from a rear entrance. When the officials went inside under the guise of customers, they were shocked as there were quite a number of people.

After the health team arrived, the authorities downed the shutters and made the customers undergo swab tests. Only after taking down their addresses and mobile numbers, the officials permitted them to leave the premises.

A senior official said the textile shop violated COVID-19 rules.