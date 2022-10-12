Textile machinery exhibition to be held in Mumbai

ADVERTISEMENT

The 11th edition of India International Textile Machinery Exhibition - India ITME 2022 – is scheduled to be held at Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh between December 8 and 13.

Addressing media persons Ketan Sanghvi, treasurer, India International Textile Machinery Exhibitions Society, said the exhibition was the first of its kind for the textile and textile engineering industry in the post-pandemic period.

Over 1,100 exhibitors from various countries would be showcasing hi-tech textile machineries, innovative technologies and services in the textile industry.

The six-day event would have eminent speakers from reputed institutes spotlighting the latest trends and innovation in the field, and a CEO Summit where decision-makers and top leaders of the industry would interact to spearhead the industry towards technology-driven collaborative growth. Conferences to discuss latest trends such as circular economy, “where concepts of producing high-quality recycled textile products” would be discussed.

Awards in various categories, including women leadership award in textile and textile engineering, had been planned to facilitate their contribution to the field. Over 1.5 lakh people, including business delegates from across the globe, were expected to participate. “In order to benefit various textile clusters in India and encourage the student community to embrace the field and upgrade their knowledge, entry fee for students and faculty will be at concession rates,” said Mr Sanghvi.

The venue for the event was IEML at Greater Noida, he added.