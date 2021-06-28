Textile, jewellery shops reopen

Madurai

28 June 2021 21:56 IST

‘Dust had settled on garments as the shops remained shut for long’

Crowds thronged textile and jewellery shops across the city, as they reopened on Monday after a gap of many weeks, following the relaxation of lockdown norms.

The State government on Sunday night announced that these shops will be permitted in districts that fall under category 2. Owners of textile and jewellery shops in the city welcomed the relaxation of lockdown norms.

Ashraf Tayub, secretary of Tamil Nadu Textile Merchants’ Association, said that the closure of shops for nearly 50 days had severe financial impact of the businesses. With almost no income, the shopowners had to pay rent, electricity bill, GST, and had to pay their monthly loan dues to the banks.

Besides, the owners also had to pay salaries for their staff, said S. B. Senthil Kumar, Director of Balagopalan Jewellery Mart. “With the reopening of the shops, we are hoping that we can resume our sales to meet our overheads,” he added.

Mr. Tayub said that on Monday, all textile shops thoroughly cleaned their premises until afternoon. “Dust had settled on the garments as the shops remained shut all these weeks. So, once the shops reopened, the owners had to clean the garments also,” he added.

Although the government had mentioned that only 50% of the customers could be permitted in textile and jewellery shops, some of the shops were crowded.

Mr. Senthil Kumar said that moratorium was announced by the government during the lockdown of the first wave of COVID-19 pandemic. “It will be very much helpful if the government announces moratorium this year too, for the benefit of the shop owners,” he added.