Textile Expo to be held in Erode from August 28 to 30

Staff Reporter MADURAI August 02, 2022 22:04 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 22:04 IST

A three day fair– ‘TAG Expo’, organised by Texvalley will be held between August 28 and 30 in Erode in a bid to promote regional produce to national and international buyers and traders.

Addressing mediapersons on Tuesday, C. Devarajan, vice chairman, Texvalley, an integrated textile market, said that the ‘TAG Expo’ (Textile Apparels Garments) will showcase products from over 400 manufacturers, brands who will be showcasing their latest festive collection during this fair.

The expo would act as a hub to enhance Business-to-Business (B2B) and Business-to-Customer (B2C) models and is open for small, medium and large textile and garment manufacturers and weavers from across the State, especially tier 2 and 3 cities, he added.

“Retailers can make bookings for textile franchises, procure garments at affordable prices all under one roof that saves them time to travel the length and breadth of the State to find the best apparel at best prices,” said Mr Devarajan.

“One of the highlights of the expo will be the fashion shows by popular garment companies and brands displaying their trendy collections,” said D.P. Kumar, executive director, Texvalley. An award show to felicitate brands under various categories has also been planned, he added.

The TagExpo aims to bring in about ₹300 crores of business during the three day fair, said the organisers.

The event is supported by various trade organisations including Retailers Association of India (RAI), Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) etc.

