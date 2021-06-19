Textbooks reach schools

19 June 2021 18:33 IST

Virudhunagar

Textbooks for all classes – from Classes I to XII – have reached the Government and Government-aided schools in the district.

All the textbooks, which would be distributed free of cost to students, have reached the 1,486 government and aided schools.

“We are waiting for instructions from the government to begin distribution. We are yet to receive the details of modalities on distributing the books taking all COVID precautions,” Chief Educational Officer K. Balathandayuthapani said.

Matriculation schools would collect the textbooks from the nodal points.

Stating that government schools in several places were getting overwhelming number of applications seeking admission to various classes, he said that the Government had instructed the officials not to reject any student.

The heads of schools have been advised to give admission to all students, he added.

“Many students from private schools were also seeking admission in government schools,” he added. The parents who could not afford high school fees in private schools were shifting their children to government schools as it was offering free education with free textbooks, uniform, bag, stationery goods, laptop and bicycle.

“The government schools have been permitted to increase the enrolment by 15% to accommodate additional students for Plus One,” the CEO said.

Besides Heads of schools and administrative staff, teachers were coming to schools on turn duties to take up admission process, Mr. Balathandayuthapani said.