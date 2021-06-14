Textbooks distributed

Ths school education department of Ramanathapuram is sending textbooks and notebooks for Classes 1 to 12 to school heads across the district.

A senior official from the department said that Block Education Officers and District Education Officers had been instructed to ensure that all books reached the schools on time.

On Monday, admission for Class 11 began across 152 schools in the district. “Whenever the government announces commencing of admissions for other classes, notebooks and textbooks will be distributed by following COVID-19 safety precautions,” said the official.