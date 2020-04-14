Textbook printing resumes in Sivakasi

Offset printing units involved in printing of textbooks for schools in the State have resumed work with special permission from district authorities.

Some 30 printing units in Sivakasi have restarted the operation with a limited work force to ensure personal safety.

“The exemption from lockdown is only for those units that are involved in printing of textbooks for Tamil Nadu Textbooks Corporation and that, too, on conditions,” Sub-Collector C. Dinesh Kumar said.

Usually, printing begins in January and goes on till May so that the textbooks are available to students when schools reopen after summer vacation.

“However, work had to be stopped for 15 days during the lockdown,” says K. Jeyasankar, a leading printer.

The printers took up the issue with officials of Tamil Nadu Textbooks Corporation, who directed them to approach the Collector.

Listing the conditions, Mr. Dinesh Kumar said, “the units have been directed to operate with only less than 50% capacity. Safety measures such as masks and gloves should be provided to workers. Similarly, there should be adequate sanitising points in the units and facilities for handwashing with soaps should be made available to workers.”

The units have been asked to ensure that the workers do not display fever, cough and cold.

According to Mr. Jeyasankar, with the available quantity of paper, work can continue in 30 units for a week to 10 days. Continuation of work depends on fresh supply of stock from Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Paper Limited in Karur.

Printing of books for classes one to 12 is always done in a tight schedule and the work included printing, gathering, pinning, binding, cutting and packaging. The printers also need to deliver the books to around 60 to 70 points by the time school reopens, he says.

Permission has been given for printing labels and packaging for essential commodities. “We have special squads to monitor the activities of the units,” Mr. Dinesh Kumar adds.