‘Tex Next 2019’ from July 18

In an attempt to boost garment trade in south Tamil Nadu, Madurai District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association will host ‘Tex Next 2019,’ a textile technology expo, between July 18 and 21.

The main objective of the fair is to promote local market opportunities, improve sales infrastructure platforms, create market strategies and tactics with businesses and promote export opportunities. One of the other important aims is to introduce automation and machinery to garment traders.

According to MADITSSIA president K. P. Murugan, over 100 participants are expected to take part in the event. They will include textile manufacturers, raw material suppliers and capital goods manufacturers.

Apart from the main events, the expo will have a series of seminars on several topics, including product development and prospects in industrial and home textiles.

Karthick Babu, vice-chairman, Tex Next 2019, said: “We are attempting to bring in multi-national companies such as Amazon to teach our small and medium traders how to sell on e-commerce platforms.”

The expo will also discuss hosting and managing a weekly market place for large-scale buyers and sellers emulating the one in Erode and Tiruppur.