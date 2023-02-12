HamberMenu
TET-pass candidates protest seeking jobs in Madurai

February 12, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Candidates who have cleared the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) staged a demonstration at Madurai Collectorate on Saturday demanding the State to provide jobs to eligible candidates.

The members of various Teachers Eligibility Test Qualified Teachers Associations demanded that the vacant posts be filled by employing those candidates who had cleared TET. Even after 10 years of clearing the test many were not provided jobs, the members said.

Addressing the media, Madurai District Coordinator J. Jeyaprakash said the present government in its poll promise assured that all the candidates who had cleared TET would be provided employment. However, the poll promise has remained unfulfilled even after two years. He added that the candidates had decided to go on a hunger strike on February 17 in Chennai pressing for their demands.

