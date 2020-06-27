Testing highest in Tamil Nadu, says Health Minister

MADURAI

27 June 2020 22:28 IST

Health Minister C. Vijaya Baskar said Tamil Nadu has been taking the highest number of tests in the country with 34,805 COVID-19 tests on Saturday and 10,77,484 tests since the first case in March. He attributed the high number of positive cases over the last week to increased testing.

He conducted a review meeting with Revenue Minister R. B. Udayakumar, Cooperation Minister Sellur K. Raju, Collector T. G. Vinay, Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan, Deputy Director of Health Priya Raj, Government Rajaji Hospital Dean J. Sangumani here on Saturday.

He said the rise in the number of deaths across the State could be attributed to co-morbidities of patients. “Today, 68 people died of COVID-19. But only eight of them did not have co-morbidities. We are trying to reduce mortality rate,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

He said the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai had over 500 discharges, and many with COVID-19 and co-morbidities had gone back home healthy. “Madurai has a rapid response team with staff from community medicine and general medicine departments who treat patients. There is a clear division of the number of patients who are symptomatic and asymptomatic. We are also providing proper supply of life-saving drugs to the public,” he said.

He said the district had enough beds at COVID-19 care centres, COVID-19 health centres, COVID-19 speciality hospital and the GRH. “Most people who tested positive here have influenza like illness cases and severe acute respiratory illness. Since Madurai is the transit point for the south, a majority of the cases are due to transmission from other districts. The strategy of aggressive testing and containing is being followed,” he said.