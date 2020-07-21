Testing facility ramped up

As Madurai district completes over one lakh tests, the administration continues to ramp up its testing infrastructure further.

Collector T. G. Vinay said to The Hindu on Tuesday that till date, they had completed 1,07,167 tests in the district. Out of the total number, about 8,000 tests had been conducted by private hospitals, he said. On every day of the last one week, the district had been averaging 4,000 tests, he added.

The Collector had earlier said that the testing capacity was limited to 2,200 tests per day at the Government Rajaji Hospital’s lab. He said that the administration used to send the additional 1,800 samples to Chennai and Coimbatore districts for the results.

However, with the introduction of better infrastructure, the district is now able to process all the 4,000 samples.

District Monitoring Officer B. Chandra Mohan said, “In the last 24 hours, a record 4,000 odd samples were processed for the first time in the history of the Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL) in the GRH.”

He added that the hospital had come up with innovations for better utilisation of capacity and expanded the number of tests with time.

Until Tuesday, the district had four RT-PCR machines that required manual RNA extraction and one RNA extraction machine. On Tuesday, one RT-PCR machine was donated to the GRH, said Dean, J. Sangumani.

“We are likely to get one more RNA extractor,” he said and added that all 4,000 samples collected in the district could be processed here.

Deputy Director of Health Services, Priya Raj, said that the district planned to continue conducting 4,000 tests each day at least for the next one week.