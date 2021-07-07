8.25 lakh tests done in Kanniyakumari district

NAGERCOIL

07 July 2021 18:39 IST

The district administration has so far conducted 8,25,227 COVID-19 tests on the samples collected in Government Medical College Hospital at Aasaaripallam and in various check-posts across the district ever since the pandemic outbreak in March 2020.

Of this, the Department of Microbiology of Government Medical College Hospital at Aasaaripallam here has conducted 7,13,000 tests at a cost of ₹ 35 crores, according to Collector M. Aravind. Consequently, 10,694 COVID-19 positive patients with severe symptoms of the viral infection were admitted in the medical college hospital and treated successfully. Of this, 80% of them were admitted in the intensive care unit since their oxygen saturation levels were alarmingly low.

He said the microbiology laboratory of Government Medical College Hospital is doing anywhere between 2,000 and 4,000 COVID-19 tests a day, which is the reason for bringing down the district’s positivity rate that once crossed even 1,000 cases a day.

Advertising

Advertising

“After the triaging centre was established following the onset of the second wave, 31,835 persons have been tested. Of this, 6,803 patients were admitted in the Government Hospital at Thuckalay and the Government Ayurveda Hospital in Kottar. While 8,479 persons, having mild symptoms, were taken to the COVID Care Centres, the remaining 5,589 were asked to be in home quarantine based on the symptoms they had and subsequent screening results,” the Collector said.

On the number of pregnant women treated successfully for COVID-19, he said 623 expectant mothers were admitted to the medical college hospital and got treated. Of them, 78 women delivered babies – 56 through Cesarian section and remaining 22 through normal delivery - in the medical college hospital itself.

“Since 6 neonatal babies too tested positive for COVID-19 as they had contracted the infection from their mothers, they were also successfully treated,” HE said.

On the investigation side, the medical college hospital had taken x-ray of 5,867 COVID-19 patients while 4,639 others were in need of advanced radiological investigation like CT scan. A total of 301 patients having nephrological complications underwent haemo dialysis in the medical college hospital.

While the intensity of the second wave of COVID-19 has subsided to a greater extent, the district administration is now gearing up to face the possible third wave by creating as many oxygen-supported beds in the hospitals other than the medical college hospital.

“As part of this move, we’ve kept ready 100 oxygen-supported beds in the government hospital in Kulasekaram and created facilities to treat 20 children in the Padmanabhapuram Government Hospital,” the Collector said.

He said 3,27,336 persons have received the first dose of the vaccine while both the doses have been administered to 61,135 persons till July 6.