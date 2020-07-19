Plan to collect 4,000 samples till cases dip

MADURAI

The number of tests conducted in Madurai would continue to be in the range of 4,000 until there is a dip in cases and stabilisation in the positivity rate, said Collector T. G. Vinay.

Since July 13, the district administration has been collecting more than 4,000 samples every day. It touched 5,133 samples on July 15, he said on Sunday. Earlier, it was testing around 3,000 samples.

“There is no hard and fast rule regarding the number of tests that need to be conducted. We ramped up infrastructure to enable test of 1,000 more samples, particularly from fever clinics to proactively identify cases,” he said.

The district's positivity rate has reduced from 18% in the first week of July to 7.4% between July 10 and July 18. “We can see a difference in the positivity rate because we are identifying probable positives in advance. Based on the severity, we are ensuring quick containment and treatment. Contact tracing is effective too,” he said.

A senior official of the Health department said they are classifying cases based on whether they are within or outside the containment zone. “Identification of cases has become easier now as fever clinics are conducting more tests. That is how most of our positive cases are recognised and contained,” he said.

Collector said that cases would be identified in future based on field realities. Now, 2,200 samples are being tested at the Government Rajaji Hospital and the rest are sent to labs in Chennai.