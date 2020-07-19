Plan to collect 4,000 samples till cases dip

The number of tests conducted in Madurai would continue to be in the range of 4,000 until there is a dip in cases and stabilisation in the positivity rate, said Collector T. G. Vinay.
Since July 13, the district administration has been collecting more than 4,000 samples every day. It touched 5,133 samples on July 15, he said on Sunday. Earlier, it was testing around 3,000 samples.
“There is no hard and fast rule regarding the number of tests that need to be conducted. We ramped up infrastructure to enable test of 1,000 more samples, particularly from fever clinics to proactively identify cases,” he said.
The district's positivity rate has reduced from 18% in the first week of July to 7.4% between July 10 and July 18. “We can see a difference in the positivity rate because we are identifying probable positives in advance. Based on the severity, we are ensuring quick containment and treatment. Contact tracing is effective too,” he said.
A senior official of the Health department said they are classifying cases based on whether they are within or outside the containment zone. “Identification of cases has become easier now as fever clinics are conducting more tests. That is how most of our positive cases are recognised and contained,” he said.
Collector said that cases would be identified in future based on field realities. Now, 2,200 samples are being tested at the Government Rajaji Hospital and the rest are sent to labs in Chennai.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath