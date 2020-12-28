Test result of one more U.K. returnee awaited

Madurai

28 December 2020 21:16 IST

Apart from the 38-year-old man who had travelled from the United Kingdom to Madurai and tested positive for COVID-19, the test result of one more U.K.- returnee is awaited, said Deputy Director of Health Services K.V. Arjun Kumar.

Dr. Arjun Kumar said that they had initially received a list of 110 persons who had returned from the U.K. After cross notification, the number of U.K. returnees to Madurai stood at 83.

Advertising

Advertising

Among them, 75 tested negative for COVID-19, one person tested positive for COVID-19 and the test result of one more person is awaited, he said.

Out of the 83 U.K. returnees, four children aged below five years were not tested for COVID-19. “The remaining two persons are not yet traceable. The police are tracking down the other two missing persons,” added Dr. Arjun Kumar.