Test result of one more U.K. returnee awaited

Apart from the 38-year-old man who had travelled from the United Kingdom to Madurai and tested positive for COVID-19, the test result of one more U.K.- returnee is awaited, said Deputy Director of Health Services K.V. Arjun Kumar.

Dr. Arjun Kumar said that they had initially received a list of 110 persons who had returned from the U.K. After cross notification, the number of U.K. returnees to Madurai stood at 83.

Among them, 75 tested negative for COVID-19, one person tested positive for COVID-19 and the test result of one more person is awaited, he said.

Out of the 83 U.K. returnees, four children aged below five years were not tested for COVID-19. “The remaining two persons are not yet traceable. The police are tracking down the other two missing persons,” added Dr. Arjun Kumar.