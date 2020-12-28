Test result of one more U.K. returnee awaited

Apart from the 38-year-old man who had travelled from the United Kingdom to Madurai and tested positive for COVID-19, the test result of one more U.K.- returnee is awaited, said Deputy Director of Health Services K.V. Arjun Kumar.
Dr. Arjun Kumar said that they had initially received a list of 110 persons who had returned from the U.K. After cross notification, the number of U.K. returnees to Madurai stood at 83.
Among them, 75 tested negative for COVID-19, one person tested positive for COVID-19 and the test result of one more person is awaited, he said.
Out of the 83 U.K. returnees, four children aged below five years were not tested for COVID-19. “The remaining two persons are not yet traceable. The police are tracking down the other two missing persons,” added Dr. Arjun Kumar.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath