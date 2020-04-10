10 samples from Ramnad test negative

Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao on Friday said that 10 samples, which were sent for swab test, showed negative to COVID-19 virus.

After the district had two cases of COVID-19 positive, officials swung into action and cordoned off residential areas of the two patients. Blood samples taken from relatives of the two patients showed that they had no problem. However, surveillance was under way in the area as a precautionary measure and residents were advised to stay indoors as per local containment plan and tests were being held at random, he said.

The district, which has five Amma Unavagams, has been feeding close to 7000 persons daily from 7 a.m. They offer food to health workers, shelter-less people and those undertaking essential services. He visited R S Mangalam, Thondi and Tiruvadanai Amma Unavagams and oversaw the arrangements made to disinfect public places. Personnel from the department of fire and rescue services were deployed all over the district to disinfect public places.

Chilli and other commodities, which were raised in a large area in the district, were ready for harvest. Chilli raised on 16,127 hectares, fruits on 762 ha and vegetables on 191 ha were ready for harvest. The district administration had made elaborate arrangements for direct procurement of farm produce from farmers. They can contact horticulture officers or Assistant Directors at Bogalur, Kadaladi, Kamudi, Mudukalathur, Nainarkoil, Paramakudi, Ramanathapuram, R S Mangalam, Tirupullani, Tiruvadanai and Uchipuli in this regard.

Meanwhile, the police seized 1602 vehicles for violating the curfew and booked cases against 1262 persons. They appealed to the residents to stay in their homes and cooperate with officials in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.