Test lifting of central span of new Pamban rail bridge successfully conducted

Engineers have successfully conducted test lifting of the vertical lift of new Pamban rail bridge on Tuesday evening.

The trial of the central span, weighing 630 tonnes, which was taken up in the forenoon was completed late in the evening when the 72.5-metre-long lift rose to its full height of 17 metres.

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited engineers, led by its Chief Project Manager, T.K. Padmanaban, celebrated the successful trial on the very first attempt by bursting crackers that lit up the night over the Pamban sea channel.

The engineers lifted the central span slowly upto different heights and lowered it to analyse various parameters during the working of the electro-mechanical operation.

Two motors fitted on each of the two towers are designed to lift the entire 630-tonnes around five minutes for which counter weights of 313 tonnes have been provided on each tower.

The provision of lifting a portion of the bridge has been incorporated in the rail bridge to enable passage of big boats on the Pamban channel. After lifting the central span, a total of 22 metres of vertical space would be available.

The trial of lifting up and lowering the central lift would be taken up for another 10 days before commissioning it.

