Terror suspect held

A team of special branch police arrested Sheik Dawood, son of Anbu Bakruddin, from his hideout in a farm in Sitharkottai near Devipattinam, here on Saturday.
Police said that the accused was booked by the National Investigation Agency for alleged links with terror outfits. On January 21, the police arrested three of Sheik’s accomplices, from an undisclosed location near Devipattinam, where they were allegedly holding a secret meeting.
“The accused has been involved in financial transaction with Mohammed Sameem, a suspect in the SSI Wilson murder case. We have also recovered incriminating evidences in the form of social media messages from his mobile phone,” said a senior police officer.
Sheik Dawood was produced before the Mahila court in Ramanathapuram and was remanded in judicial custody.
