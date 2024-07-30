GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Terracotta pipelines unearthed at Keeladi

Published - July 30, 2024 07:44 pm IST - SIVAGANGA 

The Hindu Bureau
Terracotta pipelines unearthed in the 10th phase of Keeladi excavation in Sivaganga district.

In the 10th phase of excavations in Keeladi which was started on June 18 2024, a hollow terracotta pipeline resembling a drainage system has been unearthed, according to officials of Department of Archaeology. 

A statement from the department noted that six pipelines aligned together was unearthed. “Each pipeline measured 36 cm in length and 18 cm in width. With the six pipelines together, it was 174 cm in length,” it added.

Officials said, though it resembled a drainage system it could be confirmed only after a study of the findings. However, the unearthed materials proved the knowledge that prevailed in water management system and could be said that the alignment was a key feature in the water management system.

“The alignment seems to be in a series connected to the pipelines in the adjoining sections. Once they are excavated, the real purpose can be determined,” an official said.

