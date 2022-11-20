Terms and conditions imposed on Savukku Shankar

November 20, 2022 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Savukku Shankar.

Following a direction from the Supreme Court to fix terms and conditions on the suspension of sentence of YouTuber Savukku Shankar, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has imposed certain conditions.

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court Registrar (Judicial) N. Venkatavaradan, based on the direction of the Supreme Court, directed Savukku Shankar to execute a bond for ₹20,000 with two sureties.

He was also directed to appear before the Judicial Magistrate VI in Madurai every day at 10.30 a.m. till further orders.

During the period of suspension of sentence, he shall not make any comments on social media, as directed by the Supreme Court. He shall appear before the High Court as and when directed, and not indulge in any other activities offending the judiciary, the court said.

