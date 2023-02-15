ADVERTISEMENT

Termination of train at Tirunelveli leaves Nagercoil passengers in the lurch

February 15, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Partial termination of Tambaram – Nagercoil Antyodaya Express at Tirunelveli Junction left the passengers in the lurch on Wednesday.

As the track doubling work between Tirunelveli Junction and Nagercoil is going on, the Tambaram – Nagercoil Antyodaya Express (Train Number 20691) that arrived at 11.20 a.m. was terminated at Tirunelveli Junction to facilitate the work. Condemning it, the passengers raised slogans against the railway administration and the officials.

 “We were not informed in advance about the termination of the train at Tirunelveli. Even though the railway officials are very much aware of the track doubling work, they had not alerted their higher-ups. Had they alerted them in the right time, the passengers would not have been issued the tickets up to Nagercoil. The railway administration should take due action against those who are responsible for this dereliction of duty,” said the passengers.

 A few passengers alleged that they were not even told about this problem when they purchased the ticket at Kovilpatti for Nagercoil on Wednesday morning.

Though the railway officials, after realising their blunder, returned ₹25 each to the passengers going to Nagercoil, the people, carrying their baggage, had to take an autorickshaw or city bus to Venthankulam bus stand to continue their journey.

