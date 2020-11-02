Terminated COVID-19 voluntary nurses in tears

Voluntary nurses submitted a petition at the Collectorate in Tirunelveli on Monday.

The abrupt termination of voluntary nurses who were hired recently on temporary basis for treating the COVID-19 patients has rocked them as they have been asked not to report for duty from November 1 onwards.

In the petitions submitted to the officials here on Monday during the weekly grievance day meeting, the volunteer nurses said around 60 nurses, who volunteered for treating the COVID-19 patients in the district even as the pandemic had reached the crescendo, were hired by the Deputy Director of Public Health on the basis of consolidated pay. Even as the prevalence of the viral infection was coming down, thanks to the joint efforts of all stakeholders, the volunteer nurses had been asked orally not to report for duty from November 1 onwards.

“We, after taking care of the COVID-19 positive patients for a week, were quarantined for seven days before returning to the week-long duty again to attend the patients. Even without taking care of our families, especially our children, we attended the COVID-19 positive patients risking our lives. Even though some of us got infected, we continued to serve the patients for the consolidated pay, which is very much essential for feeding our children. The abrupt termination from this temporary job has left our families, particularly children, in the lurch. Hence, we request the Chief Minister to allow us to work on compassionate grounds, which will save our families from starvation,” they said.

A similar petition was also submitted to Thoothukudi Collector Sandeep Nanduri by sacked voluntary nurses.