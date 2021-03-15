Madurai

Teresa varsity staff get vaccine

Sixty-eight staff, including academic and non-academic members at Mother Teresa Women’s University, here were vaccinated on Monday.

A team of doctors and nurses from Government Hospital, Mannavanur block, explained the standard operating procedure and the benefits of the vaccination. Registrar C. Hilda Devi presided. After the dosage was given, they remained in the observation area for 30 minutes. The beneficiaries were informed about the second dosage, a press release said.

