Teppakulam getting ready for a ‘float’ festival this time

MADURAI

Devotees and onlookers will see Meenakshi Sundareswar Temple’s decorated float move in a brimming Teppakulam after a long time on February 8.

Speaking to The Hindu, Joint Commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department N. Natarajan said that they had asked the makers of the float from Thanjavur to pay special attention to detail this time.

Every year, the festival is celebrated on the full moon day of the Tamil month of Thai, when presiding deities Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar are taken around the tank on a decorated float. This year, with water being diverted directly from the Vaigai, temple officials promise that it will be a sight to behold.

The bright and colourful float that usually attracts thousands of people to the Teppakulam every year had to be physically carried around the temple tank on foot due to the lack of water last year. Earlier, the temple administration had to pump water to a minimum of five feet in the tank covering an area of 1,000 ft x 950 ft to a depth of 14 feet.

“Although the tank reached its full level earlier in January, the level has depleted a bit now. We will draw more water to fill it soon, ensure proper lighting facility and erect high barricades. The float will also have to receive a stability certificate from Public Works Department,” Mr. Natarajan said.

He said that the police would be setting up watchtowers and public address systems at the site apart from patrolling the area to avoid any untoward incidents.